Clippers bounce back in a 106-92 win against the Spurs

Fresh off of a loss against the Bulls that snapped an impressive seven-game winning streak, the Clippers were poised to start a new one. Considering the fact that the Spurs have won only four games so far this season, this Tuesday night matchup seemed to be for the Clippers’ taking. Fortunately, that was the case in this 106-92 win at home.

Both teams played quality basketball to start, but the Clippers defied their recent first-quarter trend and came out on top by the end of the quarter. Even better, Brandon Boston Jr. was given valuable minutes in the absence of Terance Mann and with Nicolas Batum on a minutes restriction. It was clear Boston was not a liability on the court, playing aggressively on offense which led to plays like this and-one at the rim. The 19-year-old finished the game with 13 points, a number that will surely rise as he continues working with the team’s G-League affiliate.

Upon the return of Paul George in the second (who played like he was still Player of the Week), the Clippers were on the verge of taking control with a double-digit lead, but Dejounte Murray contributed 20 points in the half to nearly match George’s 24. Many of Murray’s points came in the form of fastbreak layups and dunks fueled by constant Clipper turnovers. The half ended with the Spurs down just four points, the game clearly within their reach.

The Spurs had the momentum at the start of the third quarter, quickly grabbing a one-point lead which was followed by numerous lead changes. However, a 19-4 run to end the third swung that momentum right back to the Clippers, a highlight being Reggie Jackson’s fastbreak block into an alley-oop to Isaiah Hartenstein seen here:

I don't think I've ever seen two players immediately make up for a turnover this quickly.



Reggie Jackson rim protection!



Lob to Isaiah Hartenstein on the break: pic.twitter.com/E0Vvy54Fbu — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) November 17, 2021

The Clippers held a vulnerable lead consistently throughout the fourth quarter, but ultimately prevailed against the Spurs in the 106-92 victory. The persistent turnover issues do need to be addressed, but this win shifts the Clippers right back on track before they depart for a short road trip.