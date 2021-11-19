Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in L.A. Clippers fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

One month into the season, not much has changed from last year’s Western Conference. Five of the top six teams entering the 2021 postseason are still avoiding the play-in, including the Clippers. The defending Western Conference champs, the Phoenix Suns, have won 10 in a row and are in second place yet again; and the Jazz, Mavericks, and Nuggets are still chugging along.

The one notable exception to the consistency that has dominated the standings is Golden State, and NBA fans seem to believe the Warriors are in for the long haul. In the latest Reacts survey, 65 percent of fans think Golden State is the frontrunner to win the West in 2021-22. In a distant second is Phoenix with 12 percent of the vote, followed by Utah and Denver with seven percent apiece.

The Clippers have only faced off against the Warriors once and came close to handing their rivals to the north their first loss of the season despite missing Nicolas Batum. Even so, Golden State has looked the part of the favorite throughout the year, racing out to a 13-2 record and evoking memories of the franchise’s title-winning teams from the late 2010s.

The Warriors are also awaiting the return of one of their stars in Klay Thompson, similar to the Clippers with Kawhi Leonard and the Nuggets with Jamal Murray. For as good as things have gone so far, there is hope for all these teams to look much better.

