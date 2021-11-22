Clippers Sneaker Watch: L.A.’s on-foot magic is now on full display

Maybe good shoes really do take you to good places. After starting the season 1-4 (blame it on the shot selection or, even better, the shoe selection), the Clippers have made some noise in November, largely thanks to their seven-game winning streak. While it’s easy to get lost in the team’s impressive scoring margins and Paul George’s on-court brilliance, their sneaker game does deserve some attention as well.

Led by George, who has his own signature shoe line, the Clippers — each and every one of them — have made the smartest of choices and laced up the right pair of kicks before they stepped onto the hardwood. It’s through these shoes that the players give a taste of their personality and express themselves.

First up, the man himself, Paul George. As of recent, George has turned necks with a few never-before-seen Player Exclusive PG 5s in his MVP campaign. Although all are unique in their own way, all of them seem to be work under a common theme: colorful yet harmonious. Despite being so rich in colors, at times contrasting, they all just work. My personal favorite — what seems like a pair of NikeID (customized color using Nike’s custom options) are a clean white pair of PG 5s with touches of soft hues of pastel pink and cyan.

Grid View Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

George’s partner in crime, Reggie Jackson, has also stepped up his shoe game since his lackluster start to the season. Finally growing out of the same two mix-matched pairs of General Release (GR) PG 5s — blue and sky blue and black and white — he’s been wearing for half a season, he finally found his new go-to Nike’s. Now the third variation of his mix-match PG 5 series comes in the form of a forest green shoe on the right and a court purple on the left.

As for his backcourt duo, Eric Bledsoe, simplicity has always been his mantra, whether it’d be manifested in his playstyle or his sneaker preferences. His white and pink LeBron Soldier 14s are pleasing to the eye, to say the least. There is just the right amount of each color, and the white sparkles on the salmon-pink midsole are the cherry on top of Bledsoe’s kicks.

The return of the Frenchman comes not only with more blocks and crunch-time triples but also a défilé de mode of his own. The only Jordan Brand athlete on the roster, Nicolas Batum has been one to give a glimpse of his French flavor in collaboration with the world-renowned logo on the side of his shoes — this pair of the Jordan 35’s, in particular, are fruity and fun.

With his new deal with Anta, the third-year Clipper Terance Mann seems to have a little more creative control with what he puts on his feet. It’s different and loud, just the way the 25-year-old approaches the game of basketball and fashion.

Simple yet deadly. Luke Kennard pays homage to his collegiate team with Zoom Freak’s that are all-white in the upper with a bold touch of Duke blue on the Nike Swoosh (it goes really well with the socks, Luke!).

Although what goes on the feet of these players might not be the X factor that determines which teams come out winning, it still is an interesting element of the game of basketball. Lucky for us Clipper fans, the Clips have been doing more than enough to represent the 213 and all the Los Angeleno sneakerheads out there.