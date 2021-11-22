Clippers vs. Mavericks Preview and game thread: LA keeps defending home court

Whether it’s the presence of the crowd cheering the Clippers on, the influence of Steve Ballmer’s fist pumps on the baseline, or the comfort of sleeping in their own beds and with their own families before games, the Clippers play better at home. Through 11 games at home, and six on the road, the Clippers’ winning percentage at home is more than double theirs on the road.

On Monday, when they host the Dallas Mavericks for the second game in a row, the Clippers look to continue this dominance at home.

Game Information

When: Tuesday, November 23 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: STAPLES Center, Los Angeles, California

How to watch/listen: Bally Sports SoCal, AM 570 ESPN

Projected Starting Lineups

Clippers: Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac

Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

Injuries/Absences

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. — PROBABLE; Nicolas Batum, Keon Johnson, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston — OUT

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber — PROBABLE; Luka Dončić — QUESTIONABLE; Frank Ntilikina — OUT

Of course, the Clippers’ production on the court is far more important than where that court is located. And to that point, the Clippers showcased their depth and renowned third-quarter brilliance in their first matchup against Dallas.

One particular bright spot was the play of Reggie Jackson, who contributed eight of his 23 points in that third quarter. Jackson has emerged as the second option on a team that, at its best, can overwhelm opponents with a wealth of versatile and contributing rotating parts but that, at its worst, can also struggle to support Paul George and alleviate some of that offensive burden. When Jackson’s shots start going in and he embarks on these personal scoring bursts that he has become synonymous with, he provides an energy that the rest of the Clippers offense can rally behind.

Coach Ty Lue put it best. “When he plays well, we play well,” Lue said. In the seven games this season in which Jackson has scored 20 or more points, the Clippers boast a 7-0 record.

Amir Coffey, who stepped up in the absence of Nicolas Batum, also demonstrated a propensity for defense that should earn him more minutes going forward. With a team-high plus-minus of plus-21 in only 25 minutes, Coffey found himself subbed in with 3:22 left in the game and played crucial defense to clinch a win.

For the Mavericks, Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson stepped up with productive 25 and 20-point outings, respectively. With Luka Dončić working towards his return from ankle and knee injuries that have kept him sidelined for the last three games, as well, a win is far from guaranteed. The Clippers could use every advantage they can get, and home court may just be the one that tips the balance this game.