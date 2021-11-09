Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in L.A. Clippers fans and NBA fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

Nine games into the season, the Clippers have finally gotten their heads above water, making it a good time to appreciate what has gone well for the team so far. This squad was expected to contend for the postseason, and sit right in the play-in mix, but some of the team’s best performances have come from unexpected sources.

That leads us to this week’s Reacts question: Which Clipper has been the most positive surprise so far this season?

Is it Paul George, who has assumed alpha responsibilities to an impressive degree? Is it Isaiah Hartenstein, who has brought some verve to the second unit despite having to compete for a roster spot in training camp? Is it Nicolas Batum, who just might be the team’s best player despite being waived by a lottery team less than a year ago? Or is it someone else, perhaps one of the bench duo of Terance Mann and Luke Kennard that has taken opposing teams by storm?

Let us know what you think! And if you have any suggestions for future questions you’d like to pose to the Clips Nation community, post them in the comments.

