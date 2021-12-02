Reacts: Which sophomore has impressed the most?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in L.A. Clippers fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Jay Scrubb had arguably the best day of his professional career Wednesday.

The second-year Clipper played in a matinee game for the Agua Caliente Clippers and dropped a career-high 36 points in a win over the Salt Lake Stars. To put that into perspective, Scrubb scored a total of 35 points in his rookie season in all games. Then in the evening, Scrubb took the floor with 3:37 left in the third quarter and played the rest of the way against the Kings, as the NBA Clippers mounted a furious comeback but came up just short.

Scrubb is hardly alone in pulling double duty among G Leaguers, though this is the first time he has done it. The good news is he impressed coach Ty Lue in the process with his five points, two assists, and one block.

“I thought Jay Scrubb came in, did the same thing, was able to get downhill, make some good passes to Isaiah, and make some good plays as well,” Lue said postgame. “Getting those young guys on the floor and just seeing them compete and play hard, play well, it’s good to see.”

Scrubb’s progress in his NBA career has been slow. He missed most of last year, including the entire G League bubble, with foot surgery, and now he’s a young player on a team with high aspirations. Hopefully, this day provides some momentum for Scrubb because up till now, there hasn’t been much opportunity to show what he can do, even relative to other NBA sophomores.

Around the league, the 2020 draft class is already popping off, and in the latest Reacts survey, fans were asked with sophomore has impressed most thus far. 42 percent picked Anthony Edwards, whose Minnesota Timberwolves are 11-11. 33 percent of fans went with last year’s Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, who might have the best chance of any second-year player to make the All-Star Game this year.

The Clippers haven’t picked in the lottery in several years and ideally won’t have the chance to in the near future. For now, their player development is much less subtle than the exploits of Ball or Edwards, but on a night like Wednesday, it was good to see those incremental signs of advancement.

More news for Thursday: