Which Clippers are in the health and safety protocols?

This will be an updating tracker of which Clippers have tested positive

As the omicron variant rips through the NBA, numerous players are entering the league’s health and safety protocols at a rapid pace. The Clippers thus far have not had a team-wide outbreak, but they are not immune to players testing positive.

In order to stay up to date with which Clippers are available, we have created a live tracker of players in the protocols. Bookmark this story stream to see which Clippers are active, which have tested positive, and which are unavailable for any other reason. We will also be logging which players the team has called up on hardship exemptions and which Agua Caliente Clippers have been called up to other teams around the league.

Available Players

Nicolas Batum Eric Bledsoe Brandon Boston Jr. Amir Coffey (There is no longer a game limit for two-way players) Paul George Serge Ibaka Keon Johnson Terance Mann Jay Scrubb Justise Winslow Moses Wright (signed on hardship exemption) Ivica Zubac

Players in Health and Safety Protocols

Reggie Jackson Marcus Morris Sr.

Injured Players

Isaiah Hartenstein (left ankle sprain) Luke Kennard (sore right hip) Kawhi Leonard (right ACL surgery) Jason Preston (right foot surgery)

Agua Caliente call-ups

George King — Dallas Mavericks