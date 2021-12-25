 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Paul George suffers ligament tear in elbow, out for next 3-4 weeks

Paul George is going to be out for a while, a huge blow to the Clippers hopes of being competitive for the next month.

By SB Nation NBA News Updated
/ new
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix Suns Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Clippers will be without Paul George for at least their next several games. The team announced on Saturday that George had suffered a ligament tear in his right elbow and would be reevaluated in 3-4 weeks.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first broke the news, and the team confirmed it shortly afterwards in a press release.

A three-week absence would see George miss the next 12-13 games, while four would have him out for at least 15. Reevaluated also does not mean “immediately return,” so there is always the chance that George could take even longer. We just won’t know for a few more weeks.

Either way, this is another big blow for the Clippers, who have already been missing Kawhi Leonard all season and currently have Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson in health and safety protocols.

George’s absence looms largest, though, as he has been the team’s best player all season, and is currently averaging 24.7 points per game, 7.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists. For as long as he’s out, the Clippers will be missing by far their most capable two-way wing and the engine of their offense. Ty Lue will have his work cut out for him to keep this group competitive for however long George is sidelined with this injury.

However, as Woj noted, this is the same elbow that cost George two games earlier, and so the team is wise to exercise caution and make sure he does not do any further damage to the ligament by trying to play through it.

The Clippers will get their first chance to try and rally in George’s absence on Sunday, when they’ll host the Denver Nuggets for their first game in the newly renamed Crypto.com arena. That game will be televised locally on Bally Sports.

This developing story may update with more information.

More From Clips Nation

Loading comments...