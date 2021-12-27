 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Clippers vs. Nets Game Thread

Two preseason contenders are currently husks of themselves.

Brooklyn Nets v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

Game Information

When: Monday, December 27 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to watch/listen: Bally Sports SoCal, AM 570 ESPN

Opposing perspective: Nets Daily

Projected Starting Lineups

Clippers: Eric Bledsoe, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, Amir Coffey, Ivica Zubac

Nets: James Harden, Patty Mills, Bruce Brown, DeAndre’ Bembry, Nic Claxton

Injuries/Absences

Clippers: Marcus Morris Sr. — QUESTIONABLE; Nicolas Batum, Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Reggie Jackson, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb — OUT

Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, David Duke Jr., Kevin Durant, Kessler Edwards, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Day’Ron Sharpe, Cam Thomas

Based on the injury report, the Clippers rotation beyond the projected starters includes: Keon Johnson, Brandon Boston Jr., Justise Winslow, Serge Ibaka, Xavier Moon, Moses Wright, and potentially Marcus Morris. Next man up, indeed.

