How much longer can the Clippers hang on?

It’s been a tough start to the new year. After a surprising win in Brooklyn to ring in 2022, the Clippers have dropped below .500 and have had difficulty finding consistency with new players entering the health and safety protocols seemingly every other day.

The lack of consistency has been most prevalent on offense, where the Clippers can’t really run their sets because of insufficient practice time and constantly changing rotations. That means the Clippers is especially reliant on its lead guards, making Reggie Jackson and Eric Bledsoe’s play a key barometer for the team’s success.

Bledsoe had three bad games in a row, and Jackson was a league-worst minus-59 over the last four games, so it’s clear why the Clippers have struggled of late. Lue noted that Jackson was fatigued against Atlanta, and he isn’t the only one. This team continues to battle despite the adverse circumstances, but it’s fair to wonder how much longer the remaining Clippers can hold the fort, especially with a big road trip on the horizon. This week’s power rankings aren’t so optimistic.

ESPN

This week: 17th | Last week: 12th

The Clippers spoiled Lou Williams’ return and got a much-needed victory over the Hawks on Sunday. It halted some of the bleeding from a stretch in which the Clippers lost nine of 12 games. The Clippers are slowly getting some bodies back. Besides getting Tyronn Lue back on the bench from health and safety protocols last week, Ivica Zubac was cleared from protocols, while Nicolas Batum also was able to make his way back from injury. But with Paul George (elbow), Luke Kennard (protocols) and Isaiah Hartenstein (ankle) still out, Lue has his work cut out to keep the Clippers from sinking further out of the playoff race.

NBA.com

This week: 16th | Last week: 13th

Sports Illustrated

This week: 17th | Last week: 13th

Since the new year began, there’s been one pretty clear takeaway, albeit with a small-ish sample size: when Eric Bledsoe plays well, the Clips are a much, much better team. It was the case on New Year’s Day, when he ignited for 27 points on 8-for-12 shooting to help beat the Nets. And it was the case again on Sunday, when he shot 6-for-9, logged 12 points and had seven assists against just one turnover in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The common denominator: Los Angeles won both those games. They dropped the other three games this calendar year, in which Bledsoe shot 0-for-3, 4-for-12 and 0-for-4, respectively. It’s all hands on deck for the Clips, who await the return of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. But Bledsoe’s hands seem to carry extra weight in shifting the balance.

The Athletic

This week: 13th | Last week: 12th