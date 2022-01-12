Reacts: Who is the most likely first-time All-Star?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in LA Clippers fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts, and check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

As Clippers fans, the main goal of this year’s All-Star Game is to get Paul George in the game. But who should be joining George in Cleveland? That is the subject of this year’s Reacts survey.

NBA fans across the SB Nation community were asked to five potential first-time All-Stars by who is most deserving of earning a spot in this year’s game. The candidates (in alphabetical order) were Jarrett Allen, LaMelo Ball, Darius Garland, Ja Morant, and Fred VanVleet.

Based on how each of these players has performed against the Clippers, the clear choice would appear to be Morant, who has averaged 28 points in two blowout wins against the Clips. VanVleet put up 31 in a loss to a shorthanded Clippers crew in Toronto, while Garland and Allen earned a win in Los Angeles, though neither put up huge numbers.

It turns out the national audience agrees with that assessment. The number one pick among fans was Morant, chosen by an overwhelming 83 percent of the vote, with VanVleet coming in second. It would be nice to see a hometown All-Star for the Cavaliers, so Allen and Garland bringing up the rear isn’t ideal, but the NBA coaches could easily have different opinions.

If you’d like to vote in upcoming Reacts surveys and have your voice heard each week, sign up here.