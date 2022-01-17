Podcast: What is the current state of the Clippers?

Clipper Nation, welcome to Courtside, a Clips Nation podcast with hosts Jon Lee and Jack Coghlan. We’re very excited to have them join the SB Nation family to break down Clippers basketball with all its loyal fans. In their debut episode, Jon and Jack take a deep dive into the current state of the Clippers, discuss their past few games, and introduce their first original segment.

The Clippers are currently hovering around .500 a little over halfway through the season. Similar to the rest of the league, the team is battling against injuries and COVID. Star forward Kawhi Leonard has yet to suit up this season and the Clippers are hoping that Paul George, who has a UCL tear in his right elbow, shows positive progression once reevaluated.

Jon and Jack discuss the possible scenarios of either star returning, if it’s even worth it to return, and how the team has been affected by their absences. Spoiler: Neither were impressed with the team’s offense.

In addition, your hosts rave about hardship signings James Ennis, Wenyen Gabriel, and Xavier Moon (mainly Moon), who have all chipped in, mainly during the team’s 120-116 New Year’s Day victory over James Harden and Kevin Durant’s Brooklyn Nets. Moon was rewarded by the team’s front office as he recently signed a third 10-day contract.

Later on, Jon and Jack discuss the past few games that gave Clipper Nation a wide range of emotions, from the franchise’s fourth-largest comeback against the Nuggets to a disappointing loss against the Pelicans.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.