Paul George’s injury absence will reportedly extend a few more weeks

Don’t expect to see Paul George back on the court for the Clippers any time soon.

The Clippers wing, who has been out since Dec. 22 with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, will be out for another few weeks, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski on ESPN’s NBA Today.

When the team announced George’s injury on Dec. 25, they said, “George will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks.” It has been three and a half weeks since then, and now the determination is that George needs more time to rest before proceeding with another course of rehab. Per Wojnarowski, the Clippers “want to see how this elbow heals, how it responds to the rest.”

Ty Lue was asked for an update on George’s elbow prior to the team’s game against Indiana Monday. Lue said, “Not anything we’re ready to discuss right now. So really no update.” Lue then added, “He’s still working out and rehabbing, but that’s about it.”

This timeline would basically keep George out until the All-Star Game, likely ensuring that the Clippers star will not be voted into the game. The Clippers will have played an additional 16 contests before the All-Star break, putting them at 61 total, and George has only suited up for 26 of them.

It’s hard to take away any positives from this update, given that there is still no timeline for George’s return. Although he isn’t having surgery at the moment, that could still be a possibility down the line if his elbow doesn’t respond positively to rest.

