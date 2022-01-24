Podcast: Comeback Clippers highlight eventful start to road trip

The LA Clippers are finally getting healthy (sans superstars) and showing why teams should not take them lightly. Over the past four games, the Clippers are 2-2 with wins over the Indiana Pacers and Philadelphia 76ers. In this episode, Jon and Jack discuss why the Pacers win maybe means more than people think, break down their heartbreaking loss against the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, and relive the exhilaration from the 24-point comeback in Philadelphia.

In addition, your hosts discuss the Clippers’ brunch game in the Big Apple, in which the Clippers saw the Knicks torch them from downtown. Along with New York’s hot shooting, the Clippers’ poor free-throw shooting and cold three-point shooting did not aid their comeback effort. The team fought in the first half after going down but eventually cooled off in the second half as New York topped them 110-102. Tune in to see what your hosts liked and disliked from the loss.

Later on, they rave about the recent play from Reggie Jackson, who appears to be regaining his “Mr. June” form. Over the last four games, Jackson is averaging 24.8 points and 7.3 assists on 52.9 percent shooting. Additionally, his big man, Ivica Zubac, has shown offensive development in the same stretch. Coming off a career-high 32 points in Denver, Zubac has been showing off his touch around the basket with a plethora of jump hooks. His play has been so impressive that Jon is calling for the big man to get at least five play calls a game.

