How did the world react to the Clippers’ historic 35-point comeback?

Wizards 115, Clippers 109. 10.9 seconds left of regulation.

There didn’t seem to be much genuine hope lying behind play-by-play announcer Brian Sieman’s words: “Is there a miracle left in Washington for the Clippers?”

The short answer: there, somehow, was.

Piloted by a sharp-shooting Luke Kennard, the Clippers voyaged on an 11-2 run in the last 34 seconds to seal their 35-point comeback — only the second time in 20 seasons that a team came out on top after trailing by more than seven points with under 20 seconds left to play.

Whether you saw it live in Capital One Arena, through a radio broadcast, or, in my case, behind my laptop screen while I took notes on antiderivatives during my math class, this game is one to remember, to say the least.

So, to relive all the chills from last night’s game, I present to you the reactions from all around the world — from fan reactions at the game to tweets from expert analysts.

In the locker room

Lmao I am DYING at Ty Lue yelling, "Not me!" pic.twitter.com/FBKhej8pDw — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) January 26, 2022

Priceless live reaction from a Wizards’ fan

‘Cool Hand Luke’ shared his thoughts

What just happened… crazy fight in this group! What a win! #ClipperNation — Luke Kennard (@LukeKennard5) January 26, 2022

Amir Coffey had a message for the league

It’s been a crazy month if y’all don’t know by now never count us out. — Amir Coffey (@coffeyshop_) January 26, 2022

Coffey, who propelled the Clipper ship forward with his 29 points, rightfully stated afterwards, “Probably the craziest game I’ve ever been a part of it.”

Jay Scrubb never quite stopped believing

BIG WIN !!!! — ❤️ (@jayscrubb) January 26, 2022

The second-year Clipper also shared a few words himself: “I knew we was gonna win this game the whole time. It was just a matter of when they would let us back in.”

Nicolas Batum was speechless

Listen to Terance Mann!

Don’t count us out. Y’all know better — Terance Mann (@terance_mann) January 26, 2022

David Aldridge didn’t hold back his disapproval of the Wizards

The most pathetic performance I’ve seen in almost 40 years of being around and covering this basketball team. — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) January 26, 2022

Shannon Sharpe was just as confused as we were

How in da HELL did tye Wizard lose after being up 30 at the half? HOOOOOOWWWW? By giving up 80 pts in the 2nd half. ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ ‍♂️ — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) January 26, 2022

A psychic fan?

Cool this means we are going to win #clippers pic.twitter.com/RIENNXYBDw — (@louwillville26) January 26, 2022

And the winner of all the tweets that decorated the 35-point miracle goes to this fortune-telling Clipper fan. Whether it was her comedic sarcasm or wholehearted fate in this team, she spoke the Clipper win into existence. Let’s just say now I know who to ask about who’s winning the Super Bowl.

More importantly, however, is how behind all the buzz around this game is the grit and fight the team has been playing all season long. They never seem to give up, and believe me, they can pull off the impossible.

So next time you see the Clippers go down against any team in the league, do yourself a favor and don’t turn the TV off. At least until the very final buzzer.