Reacts: Fans are split on the MVP favorite

Last year, Nikola Jokić was the overwhelming choice for MVP, earning 91 of 100 first-place votes. The Denver superstar is having a similar season in 2021-22 — arguably better, considering the depleted Nuggets roster he is carrying — but no longer maintains a monopoly on the league’s most prestigious individual award.

In the latest SB Nation fan survey, respondent were asked to rank six potential MVP favorites, and there was no real consensus about who should take home the Maurice Podoloff Trophy. Jokić, fresh off delivering a laser to Aaron Gordon to beat the Clippers last week, comes in first with 27 percent of the vote. Right on his tail with 25 percent of responders is Stephen Curry, whose Golden State Warriors own the best net rating in the league. Joel Embiid is a close third with 21 percent, and two-time former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo came in fourth place at 15 percent.

The MVP general comes from a top-3 seed, which gives Curry the best chance at breaking through at the end of the season. However, the standings are quite crowded in the East, and both the Sixers and the Bucks are within one game of the third seed in the conference, so don’t count out either Embiid or Giannis.

Whatever the outcome, uncertainty should make for a dramatic end to the season and a much more fun watching experience.

