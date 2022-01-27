Podcast: Breaking down the Clippers’ historic comeback

The Comeback Clippers have done it again.

After completing the fourth and fifth largest comebacks in franchise history within the past two weeks, the team set a new personal record in Washington on Tuesday night. The scrappy squad overcame a 35-point deficit to defeat the Wizards 116-115 off a Luke Kennard four-point play, which was set up by a logo three to cut the lead in half. In this episode of Courtside, Jon is joined by @clipperscontent to break down that night in the nation’s capital, as well as their win in Orlando.

Later on, Jon dives deep into how he got into creating memes and videos for Clipper Nation. That conversation includes his favorite edits, one, in particular, that caught the eye of play-by-play broadcaster Brian Sieman. Additionally, the two talk about getting into editing, becoming Clipper fans, and more!

A major topic of discussion for the two was the play from forward Amir Coffey as of late. Considering he had a career-high 29 points in the Clippers’ comeback win in Washington, it is well deserved. They go on to discuss potential small-ball lineups with the squad fully healthy, Coffey’s development on the offensive end, and what the Clippers should do this offseason with him. They then go on to rave about the breakout season from Luke Kennard, who’s proving to be worth every penny from his extension.

To close out the episode, Jon and Andre discuss a recent report in which Nicolas Batum gave a (sorta?) update on Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Both share their thoughts on the possibilities of either star returning.

