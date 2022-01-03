Clippers vs. Timberwolves Game Thread

The Clippers have already beaten the Timberwolves three times this season, and none of those matchups were particularly close. Add in the fact that the Wolves are missing two of their three best players, and this would seem to be a comfortable way for Clippers to return home from a three-game East coast road swing.

But if we learned anything from the Clippers’ win in Brooklyn Saturday, it is to expect the unexpected. So many NBA players are playing for the professional lives right now, and that makes every team dangerous. Besides, Patrick Beverley certainly doesn’t want to go 0-4 against the team that traded him this offseason.

Game Information

When: Monday, January 3 at 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

How to watch/listen: Bally Sports SoCal, AM 570 ESPN

Opposing perspective: Canis Hoopus

Projected Starting Lineups

Clippers: Eric Bledsoe, Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Marcus Morris Sr., Serge Ibaka

Wolves: Patrick Beverley, Malik Beasley, Anthony Edwards, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid

Injuries/Absences

Clippers: Nicolas Batum, Brandon Boston Jr., Paul George, Isaiah Hartenstein, Luke Kennard, Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Ivica Zubac — OUT

Wolves: D’Angelo Russell, Karl-Anthony Towns — OUT