Courtside: Clippers 2022-2023 Season Opener Preview

Clippers basketball is finally back! In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack preview the LA Clippers’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. The Lakers begin their season two days earlier against the Golden State Warriors and your hosts detail what they are looking out for from their crosstown rival. They note, in particular, Patrick Beverley’s impact on the team and Anthony Davis’ revenge tour coming off a season of slander.

The Clippers will be facing a motivated Lakers squad in a game that always brings fireworks whenever the two collide. Beverley will be extra juiced to face his former team. Add that to a Lakers home crowd, a determined Davis, and LeBron James. The two hosts discuss what they think the potential matchups will be for the Battle of LA. Including who they think Kawhi Leonard will check to start.

Later on, they discuss what they want to see from the Clipper team. This includes their potential starting lineup, the rotation, and how Leonard looks. Look for Ty Lue to go with continuity as he noted that his team did not look ready late in the preseason. Additionally, the small ball lineup against Davis will be something to monitor as he will be a problem for them to deal with on the block.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below

