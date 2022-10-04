First look at Clippers’ 2022-2023 Statement Edition jerseys

Last week, the Los Angeles Clippers unveiled their 2022-2023 Statement Edition jerseys.

They are scheduled to wear these uniforms in 10 home games this coming season, debuting them on November 9 in a home game against their Hollywood rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.

This will be the first time in five years that the Clippers and the other NBA teams receive new Statement Edition threads. The first also was colored in the same hue of black; it wore a big “LAC” logo on the chest and was rather flavorless, devoid of any captivating or L.A.-related touches.

The team’s second rendition of these jerseys, however, is full of details that capture, as the organization describes it, “the team’s driven mindset, relentless style of basketball and the commitment to the city of Los Angeles.” In doing so, it combines the fan-favorite elements of the previously released jerseys.

Down the collar, an assortment of the team’s principal colors — blue, white, and red — is merged. The Clippers’ signature red runs down the left side of the jersey, royal blue down the right, much like the team’s gray Earned Edition jerseys.

On the crest is the newly-created graffiti-themed “Los Angeles” logo, designed by Mister Cartoon, a famous tattoo artist from Los Angeles. The same logo has been featured in two previous City Edition jerseys for the team’s 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

Inspired by the San Diego Clippers, the jersey features a sail-themed logo on the right side of the top and the left side of the shorts — this copies the core details of the team’s first-ever City Edition Jersey and last season’s City Edition jersey shorts. The finest detail — the words “CLIPPER NATION” are written in maritime signal flags on the uniform’s jock tag.

While we have yet to see these jerseys worn by the players, a video was released of fan-favorite superstar Paul George receiving and reacting to the kit on Media Day.

In a little over a month, fans will see the players play in and eventually purchase what seems to be a big upgrade from the Clippers’ last Statement jersey.