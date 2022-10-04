John Wall and Reggie Jackson swap starts for Clippers with point guard still unsettled

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue has left the starting point guard position up for grabs, with John Wall set to start the team’s next preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Reggie Jackson was given the starting role during the win over the Blazers, while Wall came off the bench for his first appearance on an NBA floor since April 2021, but it appears the two will continue to scrap it out for the foreseeable future.

Ty Lue says John Wall will start the next preseason game to give him a look with the starters, as well. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) October 4, 2022

Whichever point guard Lue chooses will round off a starting five that will feature Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac and now Marcus Morris Sr. – who was confirmed to be the starting power forward for the upcoming campaign on Monday night, while at home with his newborn baby.

Ty Lue says Marcus Morris is the Clippers starting power forward to start the season.



Point guard sounds like the only spot up for grabs. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 4, 2022

Morris and Jackson both joined the Clippers in February 2020, and the latter is seen as one of the team’s cultural architects, having averaged his Clippers career high of 16.8 points in 31.2 minutes last season. Meanwhile, five-time NBA All-Star Wall is said to be in great shape and is looking to bounce back from what he has described as one of the toughest periods of his life.

It has generally felt like Reggie’s spot to lose since the former Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards star joined the team this offseason, but Lue may well decide that it’s the former Detroit Pistons guard who will add to an already long bench unit that could bring as much disruption on the defensive end as it will scoring.

Wall has already described himself as excited about the prospect of being Robin while Leonard and George share starring roles as Batman for the Clippers, and his style may just get the best out of the team’s top two guys.