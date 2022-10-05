Clippers re-sign Malik Fitts, add Nate Darling, release three others

The Los Angeles Clippers announce that they have re-signed forward Malik Fitts, as well as adding guard Nate Darling to their roster.

Clippers signed Nate Darling and Malik Fitts. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 5, 2022

It’s Fitts’ third spell with the franchise, having first signed back in 2020 after going undrafted. He spent time with the formerly named Agua Caliente Clippers later that season, averaging 11.1 points over 14 games, before returning to the senior roster on a 10-day contract in 2021.

Darling is also a Clippers G-League alum, as part of the Ontario rebrand era, having been drafted by the development team at the beginning of last season. The 24-year-old went on to average 17.1 points on 42/37/90 shooting splits, as well as grabbing 4.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Those two signings are not the only moves the team has made at the bottom of their roster, having waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. All three featured in the first preseason game, but only Williamson saw minutes in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday.

LA Clippers announce that they've waived Michael Devoe, Juwan Morgan and Lucas Williamson. — (@FlyByKnite) October 4, 2022

Both Devoe and Williamson went undrafted this past summer and featured for the Clippers in Summer League, while Morgan has bounced around the NBA and the G-League after not being selected during the 2019 draft.

All of that leaves Fitts, Darling, Moses Brown and Xavier Moon competing for the final roster spot and two-way contract, though it feels like the latter two remain in the driving seat for those respective spots.