Courtside: Clippers Basketball is Back!

In this episode of Courtside, your hosts Jon and Jack return to review the Clippers’ first two preseason games. Following their wins over Maccabi Ra’Anana and the Portland Trail Blazers, we saw plenty of players and lineups that head coach Ty Lue could play with.

But in what was the most anticipated preseason game in franchise history, superstar forward Kawhi Leonard made his return after over 15 months away from a knee injury. Leonard finished the game with 11 points and four rebounds but how he looked was more encouraging than his stat sheet. Leonard was aggressive in getting to his spots and trying to get his legs under him. It was encouraging to see a star use the preseason to get meaningful reps, especially coming off a long injury recovery.

Apart from Leonard, John Wall made his return away a year off of NBA basketball as well. Wall looked as if he still had a burst in his downhill drives to the hoop. He also was active in the Clippers’ switching defense and seemed amped to be a part of it. Lue said that Wall will make his first start for the Clippers on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves where we will see him in different lineups.

To close out the episode, Jack and Jon bring back their Weekly Wager (kinda), in which both make their cases as to why they think either Reggie Jackson or John Wall will start when the season tips off in just over a week.

