Courtside: Oh me, oh my! Ralph Lawler guests

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by basketball broadcasting legend and Hall of Famer, Ralph Lawler, as he promotes his new book, Bingo! Forty Years in the NBA. Lawler talks about when and what inspired him to write a memoir and the kind of stories that Clipper fans will be reading in it.

Lawler has called over 3,000 games for the LA Clippers and brings a wealth of stories to the fanbase. During the podcast, he discusses his early beginnings, inspiration, and relationships with others in the broadcasting world. He explains the behind-the-scenes aspect of broadcasting, precisely the amount of pregame prep that goes into each game.

Later on, he discusses his relationship with current Clippers play-by-play announcer (and Courtside alumni), Brian Sieman. Lawler notes his work ethic as one of the reasons as to why he is one of the best in the business today.

Lawler also discusses the impact of the Lob City era by Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Chris Paul, and Doc Rivers. He doesn’t fail to mention the impact that Rivers had on the organization overall, and why he may have extended Lawler’s broadcasting career.

Finally, Lawler talks about the intricacies of broadcasting from having separate partners to television vs. radio, and so much more. Get his book now to get more stories on his tenure in the NBA. Tune into the episode to hear a shocking story of how he came back to the Clippers.

