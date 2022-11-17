Kawhi Leonard upgraded to QUESTIONABLE to play against Pistons

The Los Angeles Clippers have upgraded Kawhi Leonard to questionable for the visit of the Detroit Pistons to The Crypt on Thursday night.

Clippers are upgrading Kawhi Leonard to questionable for tonight's game vs Pistons. It would be Leonard's first game in 25 days if he can go tonight. https://t.co/MTMTTZhRt9 — Law Murray (@LawMurrayTheNU) November 17, 2022

Leonard has missed the previous 12 games with right knee stiffness, which had proven to be a huge setback in his recovery from the ACL injury that had kept him out since June 2021. That has coincided with the Clippers going on something of a roller coaster run during that time with a 6-6 record.

The team have struggled on the offensive side of the ball, and their ranking as the shiest team in the league in terms of field goal attempts has shown they’ve lacked aggression without being able to have their star man at full health.

The franchise’s second best player Paul George has stepped up in Leonard’s absence, but he has also possibly been holding something back for when his teammate returns, so that the Clippers can truly announce themselves as the title contenders they’d been tipped to be before the season started.

However, just as fans were starting to lose hope of seeing Kawhi return to the court in the near future, it was reported the other day that he had at least taken part in a five-on-five practice session.

Ty Lue said Kawhi Leonard played 5 on 5 this morning. — Joey Linn (@joeylinn_) November 11, 2022

That being followed up by the news that he could now play a part against the Pistons will no doubt have Clippers fans filled with excitement once again.

With 16 games gone, there’s no time like the present for this team to catapult themselves to the top of the Western Conference.

So the season starts here, I guess?