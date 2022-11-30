Reggie Jackson QUESTIONABLE and Norman Powell DOUBTFUL for Clippers-Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers may well have to deal with the Utah Jazz tonight without the services of Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell, who are respectively questionable and doubtful to feature.

LA Clippers list Reggie Jackson (low back contusion) as QUESTIONABLE for tonight's game against Utah while Norman Powell (left groin strain) is DOUBTFUL. Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Luke Kennard, as expected, all still remain OUT. — (@FlyByKnite) November 30, 2022

Both guards starred in the win over the Portland Trail Blazers, with Jackson scoring 24 points, picking up 12 assists and grabbing 7 rebounds in an inspiring all-round performance. Powell scored 32, including 22 points in the fourth quarter alone, on shooting splits of 62.5 percent from the field, 80 percent from three and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

However, Jackson was forced to play the whole second half after landing awkwardly on his back towards the end of the first half, as the coaching staff feared that prolonged rest would cause him to seize up completely. Powell exited the game late in the fourth quarter with an apparent groin strain, which was confirmed by the team’s injury report today.

Clippers fans may panic at the news of further injuries – and hopefully both will be no more than an exercise in caution over the back-to-back games – but the Jazz come into the game with problems of their own. The former hottest team in the West are on a five-game losing streak, started by Ty Lue’s squad in The Crypt on November 21, coinciding with injury to Mike Conley in Portland in their last win on the 19th.

With both rosters banged up and the Jazz looking to bounce back, it could be the perfect chance for them to do so. However, Ivica Zubac sat the whole of the fourth quarter against the Blazers and will be ready to hit the ground running with his scoring needed more than ever. Similarly, Marcus Morris Sr. will want to make a statement after a poor shooting display and he has more than enough history of stepping up when needed.

The team’s ‘next man up’ mentality will be tested even further tonight, but the Clippers keep showing out with their backs against the wall. Zubac 40-40 game incoming?