Marcus Morris Sr. surpasses 9,000 career-points amid hot start

Marcus Morris Sr. has had his fair share of ups and downs since joining the Clippers midway into the 2019-20 season.

He was once a solid third option behind L.A.’s superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. And, at other times, he was overshadowed by Nicolas Batum’s offensive brilliance and defensive dexterity — although he deserves credit for embracing a sixth-man role, coming off the bench for the first half of the 2020-21 season.

Now in his fourth season in Clippers’ threads, the 33-year-old has surpassed 9,000 career points — the second career milestone reached by a Clipper this season, after Luke Kennard. Morris reached the landmark against the Houston Rockets earlier this week.

There’s more than career-long achievements to celebrate for Morris, though.

Morris is off to a scorching hot start and has been one of the, if not the, most consistent bucket-getters for the 213. Averaging 14.8 points per game, the veteran forward is the team’s second-leading scorer behind Paul George.

How has Morris been scoring, you ask? The offensive juggernaut has been finding the bottom of the net from all over the floor, as always.

Morris has always been and still is a big, strong and skilled forward. As such, regardless of who is on him, he has a multitude of moves that he goes to in order to score.

He can make it rain from deep. He’s a prolific catch-and-shooter, but he can also use his dribble to create separation for a quick launch of the ball. This season, he is shooting close to 38% from behind the arc (second behind Kennard).

But near the paint is where Morris gets especially dangerous.

Against smaller defenders, he uses his 220-pound frame to inch closer to the rim. Often using a pump fake or a fake dish-out, Morris finds enough space to elevate for two quick points.

He can also size up mismatches in the post, where the Kansas product puts defenders on his back and quickly turns around to face them and the rim. Jab steps, pump fakes, left-handed dribbles — Morris has them all in his bag to lure away defenders, create his shot and, more often than not, drain it. He is shooting an impressive 63.4% from two-point range. And from 10 feet and closer, he’s made 12 of his 14 of his shot attempts.

Less than ten games into the season, the fourth-year Clipper has already made it clear that he’s back to provide, in whatever ways he can, backup for George and Leonard in their pursuit of the organization’s first championship.

So, it’s safe to expect yet another year of a ton of Morris buckets and commentators screaming “MOOK” after a tough fadeaway jumper. That journey will continue on Friday night when he and the Clippers tip off in San Antonio against the Spurs.