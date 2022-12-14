Courtside: Is Kawhi Leonard back?

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack celebrate the Clippers’ best win of the season against the Boston Celtics. Paul George continued to be aggressive with 26 points, albeit with lower efficiency. However, it is better than George not putting up a high volume of shots.

But the story of the game was Kawhi Leonard, who showed why he is a two-time NBA Finals MVP in a virtuoso performance. Leonard notched 25 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. It wasn’t just the season-high in stats that was encouraging, but his movement, jumpers, and playmaking. Leonard’s shooting has not been the most efficient from deep, but he nailed two long balls. His post work was excellent as he was hitting left and right shoulder fades and making reads from the defense.

The duo outplayed Boston’s stars Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in what could possibly have been a Finals preview. Now, the Celtics did have a night in LA, which could have played a factor. But the Clippers roster from top to bottom played just about as well as you could hope for. Even when both stars sat for a minute in the third, Luke Kennard, Terance Mann and John Wall extended the lead with a quick 7-0 burst to keep Boston at bay. If these Clippers can stay consistent and healthy, we may be out of the dark tunnel soon.

