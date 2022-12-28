Do any Clippers deserve to be an All-Star this year?

There’s no denying that the Los Angeles Clippers have All-Star caliber players on their roster.

Paul George is a seven-time All-Star, and both Kawhi Leonard and John Wall have been named to this prestigious group of exquisitely talented superathletes five times.

That doesn’t necessarily guarantee anything for this year’s All-Star selections.

But of all the candidates clad in Clipper colors, it is George who makes the best case for his eighth selection.

Although he’s missed a handful of games this season due to injuries, in the games that he did play, he was sure to make an impact. As it stands, the 6’8 wing is logging 23.7 points, 5.2 assists, and 6.2 rebounds per game. His offensive production crowns him the 18th-best scorer in the league, only a few points behind reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic.

While it’s unlikely he will crack the starting five for the early-year basketball festivities, he is more than capable of becoming a prolific scorer off the bench.

As for his superstar counterpart Leonard, the All-Star game is far-fetched at the moment.

The former two-time NBA Finals MVP is coming off a serious injury and hasn’t quite performed up to the standards he’s set for himself. In 14 games this season, ‘The Klaw’ is averaging 16.2 points, 3.8 assists, and 6 rebounds. It is important to note, however, that he is slowly picking up his game: in a recent three-game stretch, he averaged 25 points on 51.8 percent shooting with 8.7 rebounds and 2 steals.

Likewise, Wall sat out for the entirety of last season and is taking a reduced role from what he’s used to in Washington. Off the bench, Wall has been a stealthy scoring boost, putting up a sizable 12 points and 5 assists in 22.6 minutes of play each game.

His contributions to the team, in many ways, are priceless: he can score on will, he’s the veteran presence that keeps the second unit in one, and he knows how to bring out the best in the team’s two superstars.

However, there isn’t too impressive of a statline in this year’s resume for him to win himself a ticket to Utah as an All-Star — albeit Wall in the skills challenge will be quite the sight.

As we’re still months away from the opening ceremony at Salt Lake City, there’s nothing set in stone. Players get injured, players go on extraordinary month-long runs, or lose their momentum entirely.

And while all of these nuts and bolts of the game are all to the player’s control, there is a way for you to give your favorite players a helping hand: the NBA All-Star Voting.

On vote.nba.com, voting is open from Tuesday, December 20, 2022 (12:00 AM EST) to Saturday, January 21, 2023 (11:59 PM EST). Each fan can vote once per day during this period to help shape the starting lineup in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game.

So for the eager fans that desperately want to see their favorite Clippers in the highly-anticipated showdown of stars next February, the world is in your hands — sort of.