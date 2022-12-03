Courtside: Clippers’ Progress Report

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack discuss the Clippers’ start to the season with a quarter of the games completed. They note the team’s splendid start on defense in which they rank second in the league. However, they must also divulge the team’s second-worst offense.

The LA Clippers are currently at 13-10, ranking fifth in the western conference (as of the morning of December 1st). While the record is not bad, it could be seen as a missed opportunity as the Clippers had the second-easiest schedule played. They will have to step it up and get guys back from injury as they face the fourth-hardest schedule remaining (stats courtesy of powerrankingsguru.com).

Your hosts discuss the injuries that have once again plagued the team. Starting with Kawhi Leonard’s ankle, to Paul George’s hamstring, and finally to Luke Kennard’s calf. While it is normal to see injuries on this team, everyone wants to see the squad together as fully as possible so that they can gel together.

Finally, Jon and Jack discuss individual play from players who have caught their eye. Many Clippers are having their best year with the team such as Ivica Zubac, who is coming off a historic 31-point, 29-rebound, and 3-block performance against the Indiana Pacers. The duo talks about the big man and other players who have played a big role in the Clippers’ success (?) this season.

