Reacts: What should the Clippers do at the trade deadline?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in LA Clippers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The NBA trade deadline is nine days away, and if history is any indicator, the Clippers are bound to do something. Since Lawrence Frank took over the front office, the team has made at least one trade at this time of the year, whether big like the Blake Griffin and Tobias Harris blockbusters, small like getting rid of Mfiondu Kabengele, or in between like acquiring Marcus Morris Sr.

Even if it’s a near certainty that the Clippers will make a move, it’s unclear with what goal in mind. The Clippers could sell if they have the understanding that Kawhi Leonard and Paul George won’t return to this year — in that vein, teams have reportedly been inquiring about Morris. They could also try to upgrade the roster if they believe their stars will be coming back. As is the case every year, some national insiders still want the Clippers to acquire a true point guard to make life easier on Kawhi and PG, but we saw how that went last season.

The Clippers could also opt to stand pat and see what their crew of 25-and-under players can turn into with a little more development.

This deadline could go in many directions, and we want to know: If you were in charge, what would you do?

Click here to vote if viewing on a mobile device.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.