Serge Ibaka traded to Bucks in four-team deal

The LA Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday.

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

When Ibaka signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Clippers in the summer of 2020, he was projected to be a difference-maker for Los Angeles in the same way that he was for the championship-winning Toronto Raptors in 2019. However, due to injuries, Ibaka was never able to hit his stride with the Clippers, and with the emergence of Isaiah Hartenstein this season, the front office decided to move on.

The players the Clippers are getting in return for Ibaka is nothing to get excited about unless you’re Steve Ballmer. In taking back less salary for Ibaka, the Clippers are saving $30 million in luxury tax payments, according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

The Los Angeles Clippers reduce their luxury tax payment by $30M by trading Serge Ibaka for Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood.



They will also generate a $9.72M trade exception. https://t.co/3UpcJ1M7PL — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) February 10, 2022

It’s not the trade for a point guard that many Clippers fans were expecting in the aftermath of the Eric Bledsoe trade, but there’s still a few hours left in the trade deadline to get something done.