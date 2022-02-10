 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Serge Ibaka traded to Bucks in four-team deal

Serge Ibaka’s time with the Clippers has come to an unceremonious end.

By Christian Rivas
/ new
Milwaukee Bucks v LA Clippers Photo by Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The LA Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Thursday.

When Ibaka signed a two-year, $19 million deal with the Clippers in the summer of 2020, he was projected to be a difference-maker for Los Angeles in the same way that he was for the championship-winning Toronto Raptors in 2019. However, due to injuries, Ibaka was never able to hit his stride with the Clippers, and with the emergence of Isaiah Hartenstein this season, the front office decided to move on.

The players the Clippers are getting in return for Ibaka is nothing to get excited about unless you’re Steve Ballmer. In taking back less salary for Ibaka, the Clippers are saving $30 million in luxury tax payments, according to Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype.

It’s not the trade for a point guard that many Clippers fans were expecting in the aftermath of the Eric Bledsoe trade, but there’s still a few hours left in the trade deadline to get something done.

More From Clips Nation

Loading comments...