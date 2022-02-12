Podcast: Grading the Clippers’ trades and breaking down the Mavericks matchup

In this episode of Courtside, Jack and Jon grade the Clippers’ acquisitions of Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood, and Semi Ojeleye at the cost of Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, Serge Ibaka, a future second-round pick, and cash. To no one’s surprise, the two moves received different reactions from the two hosts.

Jack and Jon rave over the three-level scoring from Norman Powell and praise the defensive presence that Covington has provided. This begs the question, should the Clippers re-sign him when his contract expires this offseason? The club owns his bird rights, so they have a slight advantage over competing teams.

The duo then bids farewell to Serge Ibaka and his unfortunate and brief stint with the team. Seen as the missing piece after the bubble collapse, Ibaka did not pan out as injuries and the emergence of other role players plagued his opportunity to contribute consistently.

Later on, your hosts discuss potential buyout candidates, in the case that the Clippers free up a roster spot. Though, they come to a conflict as to if they need to get a buyout player in regards to converting forward Amir Coffey’s two-way contract into a legitimate one.

To close off the episode, Jack and Jon discuss the Clippers' 112-105 loss to the Mavericks, what they should do next game against them, and propose another friendly wager. Though there is a bit of Luka Doncic praise, the two talk about what the Clippers should do to have a better outcome in their rematch on Saturday night.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.