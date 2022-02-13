Norman Powell suffers fractured bone in foot, no timetable for return

LA Clippers Norman Powell has suffered a fractured medial sesamoid bone in his left foot, the team announced on Sunday. Powell’s injury won’t require surgery, according to the team, but there is no timetable for his return at this time.

Powell has appeared in three games for the Clippers since he was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers on Feb. 4. In that time, he’s averaged 21 points and 4 assists per game. For the season, he's averaged 18.8 points per game on 45.7% shooting from the field, including 40.7% shooting from 3-point range.

With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard sidelined indefinitely, Powell was projected to be one of the pillars of Tyronn Lue’s offense. Now, Lue will have to re-tool his rotation and find offensive production elsewhere after the front office sacrificed some depth for Powell.

The Clippers, with 24 games left in the season, are 26-31 and the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference.