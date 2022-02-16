NBA Reacts: Clippers receive votes for Best Trade Deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in LA Clippers fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts, and check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

The Los Angeles Clippers had quite the trade deadline. Not only did they turn Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick into Norman Powell and Robert Covington, but they flipped Serge Ibaka for Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood.

The jury’s still out on the Ibaka trade, but the Clippers’ trade with the Portland Trail Blazers was one of the best in the league. And yet, due to the chaotic nature of the NBA trade deadline, the Clippers didn’t have the best trade deadline, according to this week’s SB Nation Reacts survey — that honor belongs to the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the Nets, but it’s not hard to imagine him fitting like a glove next to Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. For the first time in his young career, he won’t be expected to do anything but make plays for his teammates, cut and rebound the ball, all things he’s elite at.

Seth Curry was also a huge get for the Nets, and by the same token a huge loss for the Philadelphia 76ers, who will struggle to find someone to replace his production from behind the 3-point line. In his debut with the Nets, Curry tallied 23 points on 10-18 shooting from the field.

The Nets may have landed the best player in the trade in James Harden, but a majority of the fans that responded to this week’s survey think the Nets made it out the best.

