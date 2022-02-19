Podcast: Luke Kennard stops by to discuss the 3-Point contest, his season, and more!

In this episode of Courtside, Luke Kennard joins Jon and Jack to discuss a multitude of topics. Kennard gives your hosts his thoughts on the MTN Dew 3-Point Contest (and his not-so-surprising pick to win it), as well as his views on this season.

The three could not have a conversation without discussing the 35-point comeback against the Washington Wizards in which Kennard scored 25 points, including 5-8 from downtown. He shares his thoughts on what went through his mind during the final moments of that historic game.

Later on, Kennard raves about the team’s culture and personnel and explains why they are able to stay afloat, even without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. A season in which Kennard is averaging 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists on 44.6% shooting and 44.8% from three.

The second-year Clippers guard then details how head coach Ty Lue built his confidence, which has reaped benefits this season. Additionally, he explains what he worked on in the offseason in order to be able to hit shots within the offense.

Your hosts finish off the pod by recapping the Clippers’ impressive 3-1 stint against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Phoenix Suns, and Houston Rockets. Jon and Jack talk about who impressed them the most in that stretch and why it will pay dividends later on.

The two then finish off with another weekly wager with high stakes for the Clippers' first game after the All-Star break against the Los Angeles Lakers.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.