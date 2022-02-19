Luke Kennard finishes second in 3-point contest

Despite finishing with the most points after two rounds, LA Clippers Luke Kennard finished tied for second place with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young and behind Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl Anthony-Towns in Saturday night’s 3-point contest. Kennard had the second-best odds (+500) to win the contest behind San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, according to DraftKings.

The first round is where Kennard did the bulk of his damage. He scored 28 points, which was the highest in the first round. Towns and Young tied for second with 22.

Luke Kennard is the early leader in Round 1 of #MtnDew3PT with a score of 28!



4 shooters left, top 3 advance.#NBAAllStar #StateFarmSaturday pic.twitter.com/YgPWhfw3Mk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2022

Kennard knew how much he needed to win the championship second round because he went last, but KAT set the bar high with 29 points. In order to reach that mark, Kennard needed to at least hit his Dew Balls, but he missed both and finished with 26 points. Young also ended the second round with 26 points.

It wasn’t the result that Clippers fans were hoping for, but he did the organization proud with his performance. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him try his luck again next year.

