Courtside: Natasha Dye joins the pod to talk all things Clippers

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by Natasha Dye (@natashadye on Twitter) to talk about the Clippers, her Reggie Jackson fandom, sitting courtside, and more! A prestigious presence on Clippers’ Twitter, Natasha talks about her favorite moments of being part of the close-knit community. Additionally, she explains why she became a Clippers fan. She credits the influence of her grandfather in getting her into sports in general, and a team she was a fan of before the Clippers.

The trio discusses Natasha’s thoughts on the current Clippers squad, in which she credits its underdog mentality, the vibes, and ... cuteness? No secret as to which one is her favorite. Natasha also explains her beef with the Bally Sports rock song that has been a fun topic within Clippers Twitter. And what she would do if she were in charge of the network.

Later on, they discuss the Clippers’ recent win over cross-town rival, the Los Angeles Lakers. Each rave about the stellar play of Robert Covington and his ability to be another Nicolas Batum-Esque player for them. Additionally, they talk about the jump that Terance Mann has made since the Portland trade, which can be attributed to his 19-point and 10-rebound performance on Friday night.

Finally, your hosts close out the episode with another Weekly Wager. After Jon stole Jack’s money two weeks in a row, Jack makes a new bet to turn his luck around.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.