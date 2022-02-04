Clippers acquiring Norman Powell, Robert Covington from Trail Blazers

The LA Clippers are acquiring Robert Covington and Norman Powell from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Keon Johnson, Justise Winslow and a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN on Friday. This move opens a roster spot for the Clippers.

Johnson, the No. 21 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, only appeared in 15 games for the Clippers, but Bledsoe and Winslow were both key parts of Tyronn Lue’s rotation. As a matter of fact, Bledsoe appeared in all 54 of the Clippers’ games. Suffice to say, there will be a bit of an adjustment period, even if the Clippers will arguably be better in the not-too-distant future.

Beyond that, it’s hard not to like this trade for the Clippers. Powell, who’s averaging 18.7 points per game on 40.6% shooting from 3-point range, is undoubtedly the best player in the trade, and though Covington has shown signs of regression in recent seasons, he’s exactly the type of wing you want next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in small-ball lineups.

It’s generally bad practice to grade trades before a game is played, but right now, this is looking like another home run for Lawrence Frank, Michael Winger and the Clippers’ front office.

This is is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.