Podcast: Clippers ignite trade SZN with Powell, Covington acquisitions

The Clippers shook the table with the first major trade before the Feb. 10 deadline. The team acquired wings Robert Covington and Norman Powell in exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson, and a 2025 second-round pick via the Detroit Pistons.

On today’s podcast, Jon and Jack break down the fleece by the Clippers’ front office, what it means for the team, and why it may not be the last move before the deadline. Could the Clippers be in play for a point guard by moving one of their sizeable salaries? Your hosts discuss potential targets that the team could acquire with the assets they have.

With the trade deadline comes more cryptic social media activity from NBA players. Specifically Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. The duo talks about Morris’ recent activity that may indicate that he too could be on the move. The conversation includes potential landing spots for Morris as well as potential returns for the Clippers. Plus, a friendly wager between hosts on if Morris will be on the roster post-deadline.

Later on, Jon and Jack rave over the play of Reggie Jackson in the Clippers’ 111-110 victory over town rival, Los Angeles Lakers. The two praise the play of Jackson, Morris, and Serge Ibaka, who each scored over 20 points to lead the team to a win.

Finally, the episode closes with a discussion surrounding Clippers’ head coach Ty Lue’s quote that “Kawhi’s probably not gonna come back”, though one of them provides optimism about the star’s return.

