Courtside: Happy “Norman Powell is out of his boot” Day

In this episode of Courtside, Jack and Jon recap the Clippers’ loss in overtime against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Though they lost, there was plenty to be happy about. One was Ivica Zubac, who scored 24 points, nabbed 14 rebounds, and blocked two shots. Additionally, they praise the play of Terance Mann. He was not the most efficient, but he still scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished four assists. Since the trade deadline, Mann has been given the opportunity to do more with the ball in his hands to go along with his usual exceptional activity.

The two were still partial, recognizing the stellar play of Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Both hosts were not shy in crediting the young stars in Cleveland, who will have a very bright future in the league.

Later on, Jack and Jon celebrate Norman Powell being removed from his walking boot which was aiding the healing of his sesamoid fracture. Powell, who is never shy on social media, recently said on Instagram Live that he may come back and... something else that Laker fans may not enjoy.

The two then go on to talk about Paul George’s recent ramp-up as footage emerged of the star forward shooting with his right arm. The one in which the star is healing from a torn UCL. Unfortunately, both hosts share disappointing predictions about Kawhi Leonard and the possibility of his return.

Finally, Courtside closes out with another Weekly Wager. In honor of Terance Mann facing the Utah Jazz, the two place another bet surrounding Mann and his performance against Utah this Friday.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below

