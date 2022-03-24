Courtside: The All-Time Clippers Draft

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack are joined by their editor Andre (@clipperscontent on Twitter) to create the best team they can out of the all-time greatest Clippers. With a mix of old school and new school, the best to ever don the Clippers blue and red (and orange) are selected amongst your three hosts. Later on, the followers of Clippers Twitter will vote on which team is the best.

Where did Clipper greats such as Elton Brand, Bob McAdoo, and Blake Griffin end up? Is there a perfect mix of old and new styles of basketball that can gel in today’s game? Did your favorite Clipper of all time get selected or snubbed?

Tune in to see Andre’s (kind of?) shocking first pick as well as his interesting draft strategy to put the most entertaining team in the franchise of all three general managers. Did Jon create the perfect balance of generations to produce the most dominant team? Or did Jack put the best team on paper with his loaded lineup and swaggy (spoiler) substitutes?

Later on, Jack and Jon throw down another Weekly Wager, this time it involves the recent health progressions of star forward Paul George. After being seen playing 4-on-4, your hosts make a friendly bet on if George will play before April arrives. Thus giving George more time to ramp up.

