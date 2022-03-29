Courtside: Paul George is back + Twitter Q&A

Paul George is back! Per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, there is ‘hope’ that George will return to the lineup in the Clippers’ Tuesday matchup against the Utah Jazz. George has not suited up since December 22nd in Sacramento. With the Clippers hitting a slump and struggling to score, it’s safe to say the return of the seven-time All-Star will help alleviate some of the scoring droughts.

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack talk about George’s return, in which both celebrate the long journey that led to this moment. Additionally, they comment on the statuses of other stars, Norman Powell and Kawhi Leonard. While the euphoria of George’s return is one to celebrate, both hosts don’t necessarily feel the same about Powell and Leonard. Tune in to hear what they had to say about the Clippers’ playoff chances with or without their guys’ healthy.

The duo discusses the difficulties of the Clippers’ upcoming stretch, especially given the little ramp-up time that the stars will have, given they all return. Both hosts break down the difficulty that head coach Ty Lue will have in managing the health, minutes, and chemistry within his squad.

To close the episode, Jon and Jack answer some Twitter Q&A questions that go into a myriad of subjects ranging from the Clippers’ best player, who has the most impact, and what they would do as GMs in terms of signing specific players and managing Leonard’s return.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Clips Nation podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.

You can follow your hosts on Twitter at @Courtside_Clips and @Jackclippers.