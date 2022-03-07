Courtside: Clippers sweep the Lakers in the Battle of LA

In this episode of Courtside, Silver Screen and Roll’s Nicole Ganglani joins the podcast to recap the Clippers’ 132-111 win over the Lakers on Thursday night. Along with your hosts, Jack and Jon, the three discuss what went well for the Clippers and what went wrong for the Lakers. In a surprising development, both sides actually enjoyed the back and forth that occurred between guards Reggie Jackson and Russell Westbrook.

Later on, the trio talks about the Battle of LA as a whole, starting with the built-up hype that was conceived during the 2019-2020 season in which both teams made monstrous moves to acquire superstars. Fortunately for Nicole and unfortunately for Jon and Jack, they recap that plagued the 2020 season and give reasons as to why it was the best season for LeBron’s tenure with the Lakers. Additionally, Jon explains why that season needed to happen in order for the Clippers to become the team they are today.

They then move on to last season and discuss the Laker’s injury woes, the attempt to alleviate playmaking duties from LeBron, and a missed opportunity for the Battle of LA in the playoffs. Obviously the best season for the Clippers, both sides praise the culture and identity that head coach Ty Lue has instilled into this franchise.

To close off the episode, Jack and Jon put down another Weekly Wager. Stay tuned to see who’s a pessimist and who’s the optimist in this team’s upcoming stretch.

