Tyronn Lue (sort of) gives update on Paul George, Kawhi Leonard injuries

With just 15 games left in the regular season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still waiting for the superstar duo of Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to make their regular season debuts. It’s possible that fans will extend into the 2022-23 season, but recent videos of the pair working out have inspired newfound optimism.

On Saturday, our own Justin Russo posted a video of Paul George getting shots up at practice for the first time since December.

Paul George is shooting at practice today. pic.twitter.com/MzGOqHxz7v — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) March 5, 2022

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue was asked about George’s status on Sunday, and while Lue didn’t give any notable update, he did reiterate that the seven-time All-Star was feeling “better.”

“With all of our guys — Norman, Kawhi, PG — they’re just coming in every day: rehabbing, conditioning, working on themselves and trying to get better,” Lue said. “We see that every single day. There’s no timetable for when he’s going to come back, but when those guys put in the work, it’s positive to see.”

Lue was even more tight-lipped when it came to the status of Leonard on Tuesday, but video of Leonard shooting pre-game was enough to get fans’ hopes up. Leonard has been sidelined for the entirety of the 2021-22 season with an ACL injury.

The next step for George and Leonard will be getting cleared for basketball activities. Right now, that step seems more likely for George than it does Leonard, but if there’s even a small chance that both of them will make their returns this season, then the Clippers are going to be a team no one wants to see in the postseason.