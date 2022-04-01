Robert Covington sets Clippers record for 3-pointers in 153-119 win over Bucks

Though both the Clippers and Bucks were without their stars on Friday evening, Los Angeles comfortably came out on top, outscoring the reigning NBA champions 153-119 with a career-high contribution from Robert Covington.

In 45:33 on Friday, Covington scored a career-high 43 points on 15-24 shooting from the field, including 11-18 shooting from behind the 3-point line, the latter of which is a new franchise record for the 3-pointers made by a Clippers player.

In addition to the 43 points Covington scored, he contributed a team-high 8 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2 steals. Suffice to say, it was a night RoCo will never forget.

Covington wasn’t the only Clipper that set a career-high in points, though. Amir Coffey scored 32 points on 10-16 shooting from the field. Coffey’s previous career-high was 31 points.

The result didn’t mean much for the Clippers, who clinched their spot in the play-in on Thursday, but it was a fun game for both the fans and the players.