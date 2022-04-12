Clippers vs. Timberwolves: A battle for the No. 7 seed

The Clippers and Timberwolves have played each other 125 times since Minnesota joined the NBA as an expansion team in 1989, and although they’ve had a few memorable matchups throughout the years, it’s safe to assume their meeting on Tuesday night will be the best of them all.

Separated by four games in the Western Conference standings, the Clippers will be looking to upset the Minnesota Timberwolves for the No. 7 seed. The Clippers won their of their four meetings with the Timberwolves in the regular season, but the Timberwolves have been an offensive juggernaut since the All-Star Break, scoring 119.4 points per 100 possessions. Only the Charlotte Hornets and Boston Celtics were better in that time frame.

The Clippers’ numbers haven’t been nearly as impressive since the All-Star Break, but that has a lot to do with the fact that Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Norman Powell were sidelined for a good chunk of that time. Leonard specifically has yet to make his regular season debut.

Before their injuries started piling up, the Clippers were beating everyone in their path and the Timberwolves were no exception. In the three games the Clippers played against the Timberwolves with George healthy, they went undefeated. Their only loss came without George.

That’s not to say the Clippers will have it easy on Tuesday evening, but there’s enough evidence to suggest they have the Timberwolves’ number. Then again, the postseason is a completely different ball game.

Game Information

When: Tuesday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. PT

Where: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

How to watch/listen: TNT

Opposing perspective: Canis Hoopus

Spread: Clippers +3, Timberwolves -3

Projected Starting Lineups

Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac

Timberwolves: D’Angelo Russell, Patrick Beverley, Anthony Edwards, Jared Vanderbilt, Karl-Anthony Towns

Injuries/Absences

Clippers: Kawhi Leonard, Jason Preston, Jay Scrubb, Luke Kennard — OUT

Timberwolves: Taurean Prince — OUT

This post will serve as the game thread. Enjoy the game, and comment below.