Courtside: Play-In Preview + End of Regular Season Awards

The postseason is here! In anticipation of the Clippers’ Play-In game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jon and Jack preview the matchup and discuss concerns and things to watch out for on Tuesday night. The Wolves are no slouches, so the Clippers must come prepared. A raucous Target Center will fuel the home team and give them extra juice to start the game.

The Clippers must be disciplined and wary of their opponent, as the Wolves are a tough rebounding team. Contrarily to the Clippers, who rank in the bottom five of the league. LA must find shooters as role players typically shoot better at home than on the road.

While previewing the game, Jon and Jack each discuss their biggest concerns ahead for the team. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns will be handfuls and not only matchups, but team defense will be essential for containing both stars. Additionally, the Clippers are facing the team that ranks first in pace and second in possessions. Paired with their struggles on the boards, the Clippers face another challenge that plagued them this season, transition defense. Jon and Jack discuss what else the team must worry about later on.

To close the episode, the duo gives their team awards including most improved, sixth man of the year, defensive player of the year, and more. Later on, they recap the loser of the Weekly Wager and the punishment that they must endure.

