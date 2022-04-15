Courtside: It’s Do-or-Die in LA

Editor’s note: This podcast was recorded before the news of Paul George’s availability broke.

After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, the LA Clippers have one last shot to make the playoffs. This Friday, the Clippers will face off against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7 PM PST at Crypto.com Arena. Fresh off a win against the San Antonio Spurs, the Pelicans are gaining momentum as they have been playing inspired basketball lately.

In this episode of Courtside, Jon and Jack talk about their biggest concerns for the Clippers in their game against New Orleans. A mutually agreed-upon topic between the two hosts was the Pelicans' strength in rebounding. New Orleans ranked third overall in rebounding in the regular season, including fourth in offensive and third in defensive. In addition to them starting big with two centers, the Clippers are going to have their hands full and need to battle in the trenches.

Additionally, the two talk about CJ McCollum’s dangerous ability to get going and why it is something to watch out for Friday night. The combination of McCollum’s scoring, Brandon Ingram’s offensive attack, and Jonas Valanciunas’ rebounding are all causes for concern going into the game.

Later on, the two talk about the matchups from the last game both teams played each other. They go on to name their preferred matchups for the game ahead.

To finish the show, Jon and Jack name their biggest X-Factors that can swing the game for either team. Surprisingly, both pick bench guards for the Pelicans. And similarly, for the Clippers, both hosts picked fan favorites to swing Friday’s big game.

