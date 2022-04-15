Paul George to miss tonight’s play-in game

Seven-time All-Star Paul George brought smiles back onto the faces of Clippers fans last month with his long-awaited return to the hardwood.

Those smiles, however, were short-lived as fans received news today that George has entered health and safety protocols, which will keep him out of the roster against the New Orleans Pelicans tonight.

Clippers star Paul George has entered health and safety protocols and will miss tonight's Play-in game vs. New Orleans, sources tell @TimBontemps and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 15, 2022

This will deplete the team of their best player, who is coming off a 34-point outing in a 109-104 loss against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 6.9 rebounds this season.

While Tyronn Lue and the Clippers do have experience playing (and winning) without George, losing the seven-time All-Star unexpectedly prior to the most important game of the season is a big blow to the team.

Regardless, the Clippers will look to extend their season with a win against the Pelicans tonight. If they lose, they’ll be eliminated from the play-in tournament.